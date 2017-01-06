Boy dangles from ski lift in Utah

Utah (WQOW) - On Wednesday, safety crews rescued a boy skiing at a Utah resort, who was seen dangling in mid-air after his backpack was caught on the lift.

KSTU reports a young boy dangled from a chair lift at the Sundance Mountain Resort in Sundance, Utah when his backpack was caught on the lift. A witness said he saw the boy hanging by a single strap of his backpack.

Crews immediately stopped the lift and ski patrol rescued the boy from above. The witness said the boy stayed calm and tried taking off his skis to get rid of extra weight.

KSTU reports Wednesday's incident marks the second time this has happened at Sundance Mountain Resort. Resort officials said they strongly communicate to every guest not to wear a backpacks on the chair lift. Guests who do have backpacks are asked to wear them in front so they can't get caught.