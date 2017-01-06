First business opens in Eau Claire Haymarket Landing

Eau Claire (WQOW) - IGNITE by FitELITE became the first business open at Eau Claire's Haymarket Landing on Friday.

IGNITE offers a blend of strength training, conditioning, and yoga through FitELITE. The very first class at Haymarket Landing was held at 5:30 Friday morning.

"We really wanted to be a part of what is growing down here," FitELITE Co-Owner David Hildebrandt said. "It is in the beginning to middle stages, and it is going to grow big time. The energy down here is just fantastic, and it is going to be fun to watch it grow over the next couple of years."

FitELITE got its start on the south side of Eau Claire in 2009. It grew from a CrossFit gym and personal training to having group-based classes, a barbell club, and the IGNITE program. Hildebrandt said they now has three different facilities. FitELITE launched its IGNITE program more than a year ago, and said the Haymarket Landing provided a unique opportunity to better tailor fitness training for members. FitELITE already has more than 300 members enrolled in its various programs and soon hopes to have 300 members at the new Haymarket facility alone.

"We kind of see it as an extension of what we do in our gym," FitELITE Co-Owner Shane Beck said. "It is a community of like-minded people, moving forward to make changes, and Downtown Eau Claire is very similar to that. It is a lot of like-minded business people and residents who want to see something different and a change, and they are moving forward together to do that."

Next door, FitELITE will also open a 24-hour gym starting Monday, Jan. 16.

Commonweal Development said there are six retail spaces still available at Haymarket Landing, but those could be divided into smaller areas . Commonweal Development said it is currently working with other businesses interested in coming to the area but has no official announcement at this time.