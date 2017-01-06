Eau Claire mechanic debunks old car myths

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Living in Wisconsin, we've all been told the do's and dont's of winter car care, like should you keep your gas tank full in freezing temperatures, or don't re-inflate your tires in cold weather because it could cause them to pop once things warm up.

But, how many of those rules should we be following? Bob Adams, of Adams Automotive Center in Eau Claire, helped News 18 fact check some cold weather car myths on Friday.

Adams said one of the most common misconceptions people have about cars in the cold has to do with the windchill.



“Windchill doesn't really have an affect on a car, so blankets over the hood and stuff like that while sitting outside doesn't really make any difference there,” Adams said. “The car knows it's -35 degrees, or -13 degrees. It knows that already."

The News 18 team wanted to know: Do cars need at least a half of a tank of gas to run smoothly in the winter?



"Your fuel pump, whether it's winter or summer, needs that fluid to cover it, to keep it cool and to keep it lubricated," Adams said. "When you start running around on a quarter tank of gas, you run the risk of possibly damaging fuel pumps."



So it turns out that's not a myth, but what about gas line anti-freeze? Is it still necessary to add a little HEET to your gas tank in the bitter cold?



"With the introduction of ethanol in the gas, it's not near as needed as it used to be," Adams explained. "If you're running straight premium, there's no ethanol in it, then it might be a good idea to throw a can of HEET in it once in a while."



It's a fact that your car's tires will deflate a little in the cold weather, but one cold car myth has some people convinced it's not safe to fill them back up when that happens.



Adams says if the pressure in your tires is low, it's important to bring that back up to the manufacturer's specifications. Most of the time, those specifications are listed on a sticker near the driver's side door, or in the owner's manual. Adams says re-inflating your tires won't cause them to pop, even if you park your car in a garage, but leaving them flat could cause bigger problems down the road.



"If you're running around with low tires, you run the risk of doing damage to the rim or other components if the tire should happen to shred or something to that effect," Adams said.



And when it comes to defrosting your windshield, Adams says patience is the best policy.



"Obviously, the best thing to do is get out and clear the outside of your windshield first," he explained. "Maybe start your car, let it warm up during that time. As that car warms up the temperature increases slowly and it's not any kind of an issue."



He said he's never heard of a windshield cracking from being defrosted too quickly, but wouldn't recommend trying to speed up the process with warm water.



"First of all, hot water will freeze almost instantly in this weather," he laughed, "and you just created a big mess."



Adams says most cars need about 10 minutes to warm up before they should be driven so the fluids inside can lubricate properly, and he recommended running your car into neutral for a minute so it actually pumps so fluid into the transmission.



He also urged drivers to pack an emergency survival kit in their cars, with things like blankets, water and a flashlight, just in case they ever got stranded on the side of the road.