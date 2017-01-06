Attorney general drops $10,000 on "Kick Ass" coins

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has spent $10,000 on coins promoting his "kicking ass every day" mantra.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2hZRApu ) that Schimel ordered 2,000 coins emblazoned with his name on one side and "K.A.E.D" on the other. The acronym is short for, "Kicking Ass Every Day", Schimel's motto for DOJ. The state seal appears on the coins.

Records the newspaper obtained show the agency has received the coins over the last 18 months from Florida-based Lexington Metal Products Corp.

DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos told the newspaper that challenge coins are common in military and police communities. He says they're used to boost morale and reward achievement, adding that former Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen purchased and handed out such coins.