College Sports - Friday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference
AUGSBURG (MN) 1
UW-EAU CLAIRE 0
Auggies: 9-3-0, Blugolds: 11-5-1
=============
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference
UW-EAU CLAIRE 2
OSWEGO STATE (NY) 3
Blugolds: 10-2-3, Lakers: 11-3-0
UW-STOUT 2
HAMLINE (MN) 1, F-OT
Blue Devils: 7-7-0, Pipers: 6-45-2
------------------------
Big Ten
MICHIGAN STATE 1
WISCONSIN 5
Spartans: 0-3-0 (4-12-1), Badgers: 2-1-0 (9-7-1)
