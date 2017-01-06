College Sports - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Friday

Posted:
UW-Eau Claire drops its first game since November UW-Eau Claire drops its first game since November

WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference

AUGSBURG (MN)   1
UW-EAU CLAIRE   0
Auggies: 9-3-0, Blugolds: 11-5-1

=============
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference

UW-EAU CLAIRE   2
OSWEGO STATE (NY)   3
Blugolds: 10-2-3, Lakers: 11-3-0

UW-STOUT   2
HAMLINE (MN)   1, F-OT
Blue Devils: 7-7-0, Pipers: 6-45-2
------------------------
Big Ten

MICHIGAN STATE   1
WISCONSIN   5
Spartans: 0-3-0 (4-12-1), Badgers: 2-1-0 (9-7-1)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.