Governor Walker to address workforce in State of the State address

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- As Governor Scott Walker gears up for the annual State of the State address, he looks to focus on the state's workforce.

Walker told News 18 that the state has made huge strides with unemployment, pointing out there are more people working in this state than every before, and the unemployment rate is sitting at a 15 year low. Now he said it's time to take that one step further, and how we make our workforce stronger.

"Our challenge going forward is a good one, it's where do we find the next wave of employees, where do we find the next wave of workers in this state. So we're going to lay out very specific plans about how to address that, about how to expand our workforce," said Walker.

Among other topics the governor will cover include his recent push to curb prescription drug abuse and how to get those individuals back in to the workforce.

The full State of the State address will be streaming live on Tuesday January 10 starting at 3:00pm.