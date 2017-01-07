Eau Claire towing company sees increase workload during cold snap

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The bitter cold weather has made it miserable for us to even step outside, but our vehicles are out in the elements more often than not, and this cold weather takes a toll on our cars as well.



Moose Hase, owner of Big Rig Towing, says he has received more calls so far this winter than in years past with people having issues with gas gelling up and batteries and alternators dying because of the cold snap.



He told News 18, most new batteries only have a lifespan of three to five years, so if you ever notice your car is getting harder to start, you should purchase a new battery.



Hase said because of this cold weather, he has several crews working around the clock, because the phone keeps ringing.



"It is just that time of the year and there is not much you can do," Hase said. "Just hang on, make sure you've got plenty of warm clothes and emergency kits in your vehicle. Sometimes you come out from work all alone and nobody is there in the parking lot and your car does not start."



Hase also said it is a good idea to keep a battery jump start pack in your car, so if the vehicle does not start, you can hopefully get it fired on your own.