93-year-old Thorp woman is Packers Fan Hall of Fame finalist

THORP, Wis. (WAOW) -- She's a mother, grandmother, great grandmother but most importantly, she's a Packers fan.

Lenore Anderson loves the Green & Gold, never missing a game on T.V.

One of her 8 children submitted a essay to the Packers on why his mother should be in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame, so good it has put her in the top 10 finalists.

"Well, it talked about how she all raised us as Packer fans. But, most importantly how she raised us as Packer fans through thick and thin. You know the 70's and 80's were not kind to the Packers, but it didn't matter. We stuck with them," said her son, Greg Anderson.

In the letter, her son Joel says Lanore goes beyond the usual fandom of watching the game but being a fan 365 days a year.

With her shareholders plaque on display, she says the Packers have always place in her heart.

"I just think they are great organization and they do a lot for the state and of course, Green Bay. So, i find them better than the other teams," said Lenore Anderson.

And her thoughts on the rest of the Packers season,"who knows ya know? They could be they go all the way."

Fan Hall of fame inductees receive prizes like game tickets and gift cards to the Packers pro shop.

The team will announce the chosen fan in February.

