New neighborhood group hopes to bring together different cultures

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many of us are happiest spending time at home, but how much time do you actually spend getting to know the people who live right next door?



Forming friendships among neighbors was the goal of a first time event on Eau Claire's east side.



It was hosted by Humankind, a new neighborhood group looking to find out what people in the east side hill area think are the biggest issues in their community.



It was also a chance for neighbors to dance and share a meal with people they have maybe never met.



"More and more of our families in our neighborhood are people of color, and I would assume people of different religions," said resident Traci Ohlmann. "I just wanted to make sure that everyone on the east side hill feels welcomed and included and safe."



For more information about Humankind, and the neighborhood association, click here.