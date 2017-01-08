Skiers from around the Midwest ascend in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Another cold day kept many people inside on Sunday, but others took advantage of the low temps to rise to new heights at the Flying Eagles 85th Annual Invitational at Mt. Washington.

One hundred kids, from four different states, all came together Sunday in Eau Claire showcasing their jumping ability.

"I like the confidence that it gives me when I overcome my fear of jumping a bigger jump or a scarier jump," said Daisy Forester. "When I get to the bottom, and I know I did at least okay then I am like hey you know I got this."

Many of the participants were even younger than they are now when they first set their sites on the perfect landing. Over the years, they've formed bonds with family and friends that last a lifetime.

"It is my daughter and I driving around, and that is a pretty nice thing," said Jeff Forester. "Then you come out here and have fun with people, and you start to get to know from different parts of the Midwest and make friendships. It is really a fun thing."



Event organizer Paul Loomis agreed that getting outside during all times of the year.

"We encourage families and parents to do anything outside," Loomis said. "Skiing is a great winter activity in the Chippewa Valley and part of our heritage and culture."

Nearly 1,000 people from around the Midwest attend the event every year, adding about $54,000 to the local economy, according to Visit Eau Claire. Event organizers agree, adding it is a fantastic way to bring new people to the area.



"We have this tournament every year and it has become quite popular because of our facilities and the excellent crew and the staff that we have," Loomis said. "The hills are in great shape and people know they will have fun here."