After winning streak, Packers merchandise sales up

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - After the Packers somewhat poor start to the season, the team showed a string of success in the second half of the season. Area stores selling Packers merchandise have seen their sales reflect that shift.

Kory Shelerud, store manager at Pro Image Sports in Valley View Mall said at the beginning of the season, it was difficult to sell Packers merchandise. Once the team started a streak of winning and made it to the playoffs however... what was once difficult to sell was then difficult to keep in stock.

"You know it's great when you're pushing the home team," Shelerud said. "It's always going to be your best seller. We do carry every team but when the Packers are winning, we're doing well."

Shelerud said he's torn about the Packers success. On one hand, he is a Minnesota Vikings fan, but on the other he says it's always good for business when the local team does well.