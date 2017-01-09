Giants 13, Packers 38

Green Bay, WI (AP) -- Home field advantage meant nothing in the NFL's wild-card playoffs last season as the road team won all four games. It's been a different story this weekend after wins by the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers left the home team 4-0 in the wild-card round.



Aaron Rodgers threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers moved into the NFC divisional round by thumping the New York Giants, 38-13 at Green Bay. The Packers led just 7-6 until Rodgers hit Randall Cobb in the end zone on a Hail Mary with no time left in the first half. Rodgers engineered four straight scoring drives for 24 points in the second half after the Giants pulled within 14-13.



Cobb and Davante Adams each went over 100 receiving yards. Cobb had five receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns, while Adams scored the Packers' first TD after the afternoon before finishing with eight catches for 125 yards.



Giants quarterback Eli Manning was victimized by several drops as he completed 23 of 44 for 299 yards and one touchdown. Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard combined to drop five passes, two of which would have been touchdowns. The Giants also managed just 70 yards on 17 carries after showing great improvement in the ground game late in the regular season.

