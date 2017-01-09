MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten
(13) WISCONSIN 55
(20) PURDUE 66
Badgers: 2-1 (13-3), Boilermakers: 3-1 (14-3)
OHIO STATE 68
MINNESOTA 78
Buckeyes: 0-3 (10-6), Golden Gophers: 3-1 (15-2)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 20 Purdue get past No. 13 Wisconsin 66-55 Sunday, ending the Badgers' nine-game winning streak. The Boilermakers (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) have won nine of 10 overall and three straight in this series. Ethan Happ had 17 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers (13-3, 2-1). Purdue used a 12-0 run midway in the second half to take control.
