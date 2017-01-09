(13) Wisconsin 55, (20) Purdue 66 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

(13) Wisconsin 55, (20) Purdue 66

Posted:

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten

(13) WISCONSIN   55
(20) PURDUE   66
Badgers: 2-1 (13-3), Boilermakers: 3-1 (14-3)

OHIO STATE   68
MINNESOTA   78
Buckeyes: 0-3 (10-6), Golden Gophers: 3-1 (15-2)

===================================

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help No.  20 Purdue get past No. 13 Wisconsin 66-55 Sunday, ending the Badgers' nine-game winning streak. The Boilermakers (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) have won nine of 10 overall and three straight in this series. Ethan Happ had 17 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers (13-3, 2-1). Purdue used a 12-0 run midway in the second half to take control.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.