MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten

(13) WISCONSIN 55

(20) PURDUE 66

Badgers: 2-1 (13-3), Boilermakers: 3-1 (14-3)

OHIO STATE 68

MINNESOTA 78

Buckeyes: 0-3 (10-6), Golden Gophers: 3-1 (15-2)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 20 Purdue get past No. 13 Wisconsin 66-55 Sunday, ending the Badgers' nine-game winning streak. The Boilermakers (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) have won nine of 10 overall and three straight in this series. Ethan Happ had 17 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers (13-3, 2-1). Purdue used a 12-0 run midway in the second half to take control.