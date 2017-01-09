Lambeau Field fighter jet flyover has Central Wisconsin ties

Ashwaubenon (WAOW) - Sunday afternoon, green and gold filled Lambeau Field as the Packers took on the New York Giants in Wild Card weekend.

Just before the game started, several fans took to the skies above the stadium during a military flyover.

"A lot of things ended up lining up for us we were able to get some jets out here to do the flyover, we're super excited," said Navy Pilot Lt. Matthew Seymour.

Seymour has been a Packers fan his entire life, his dad was born and raised in Wausau and much of his family still lives in Central Wisconsin.

"This is a lifelong dream of mine," said Seymour. "The last couple of nights I haven't even barely been able to sleep just thinking about it."

Seymour along with seven other Navy aircrew members made the trip to Green Bay from their base in California. After applying for the flyover, they got a call Thursday that they got the green light to do it.

"I didn't even think this was a remote possibility," said Seymour.

Two F-18 fighter jets flew over the stadium as the National Anthem finished up. Seymour wasn't the only Packers fan with Central Wisconsin ties aboard.

"It's surreal, growing up in Athens Wisconsin, I never imagined I'd be in a F-18 let alone flying over Lambeau Field," said Navy Weapon System's Operator Nikkol Rajkovacz. "So it's overwhelming, it's awesome."

The flight above the stadium only lasted seconds, but it's an experience the Navy crew won't forget.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Seymour.

After the flyover, the Navy aircrew watched the Packers take on the Giants inside the stadium.