La Crosse area health system sees influenza cases up over the past week

La Crosse (WXOW) - Cases of influenza have been on the rise in the past week according to Gundersen Health. They say if you have not already, now is a good time to get a flu shot.

During these winter months, poor diets from the holidays can lead to the body not being able to fight off illnesses as well. Combined with staying inside and sharing warm spaces in close proximity with others, illness can spread easily. Healthier diets will help, but the most effective way to fight influenza is with a flu shot designed specifically to protect from the H3N2 strain currently going around.

"Consuming more Christmas candy and things like that makes it a little harder to fight off some infections," said Marilyn Michels, an infection preventionist at Gundersen Health in Onalaska. "But when it comes to influenza, again the best way to protect yourself is to get the flu shot, because that provides specific protection from that virus."

This strain can be most detrimental to the elderly and to very young children. Flu shots are readily available, you can get them from health providers, nurse-only visits, local drug stores and express clinics.