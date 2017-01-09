Madison area artist's annual work on display at Lake Monona

Madison (WKOW) - An annual ice tradition continues in Madison.



Local artist Timothy Browning goes out every winter after Lake Monona freezes over and decorates the lake with wooden figurines. He sets up just south of Monona Terrace off John Nolen Drive.

This year's theme is penguins and palm trees. 27 News caught up with Browning Sunday while he was out creating his latest installation.

"This is my 19th year, just wait til you see what I do for my 20th," Browning says. "I've done penguins and palm trees."

The sculptures usually stay up until about March when the lake begins to thaw. No word yet on plans for next year's 20th anniversary display.