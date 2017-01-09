Attorney general proposes pay raise for prosecutors - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Attorney general proposes pay raise for prosecutors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel wants to give a raise to every prosecutor in the state in each of the next two years.

Schimel said he's asked Gov. Scott Walker to use $4.8 million in revenue from consumer protection lawsuit settled by the Department of Justice to pay prosecutors. If Walker agrees, the raises would be included in the governor's 2017-2019 state budget proposal.

The State Journal (http://bit.ly/2iVmB1V ) said district attorneys have asked for $7.9 million to fund pay raises for assistant district attorneys and deputy district attorneys. The DA's budget request also asks for about $16 million to add 113 prosecutor positions around the state.

The state's DAs and public defenders are overseen by the Department of Administration, not DOJ.

