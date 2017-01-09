Woman dies of hypothermia after heart issue in unheated home - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Woman dies of hypothermia after heart issue in unheated home

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- A coroner said a 60-year-old western Pennsylvania woman died of hypothermia after a heart problem caused her to fall in her home where her furnace wasn't working.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Camilla Farren was found dead in her Johnstown home just after noon Friday, but likely died 36 hours before.

Lees said the furnace in Farren's home malfunctioned at a time when temperatures had fallen into the single digits.

Although Farren hit her head during the fall, and had heart problems, the coroner says the cold killed her.

