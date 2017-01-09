Deputy killed responding to manhunt identified

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities have identified the Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy, who was killed in a motorcycle crash when responding to a massive manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police sergeant.

The sheriff's office said Monday that he is 35-year-old Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.

Lewis was killed when his motorcycle collided with a van as he was responding to a manhunt for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Loyd is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton of the Orlando Police Department.

Lewis had been with the sheriff's office for 11 years and Sheriff Jerry Demings described him as "a gentle giant."

The sheriff's office said he had played football for the University of Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities said they've searched dozens of apartments and residences as part of a massive manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police sergeant.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said at a news conference Monday afternoon that the focus of the manhunt was on an apartment complex in the northwest part of the metro area.

Mina said authorities have probable cause to arrest 41-year-old Markeith Loyd for first-degree murder in the death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Authorities say Clayton was fatally shot after she approached Loyd outside a Wal-Mart store Monday morning. He was wanted for questioning in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

Mina said Clayton returned fire but Loyd wasn't hit. The chief also said Clayton was wearing body armor.

