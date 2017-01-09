Phillips-Medisize expansion to add 100 new jobs in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) - Business is booming for an area manufacturing company in Western Wisconsin.

Phillips-Medisize, located in Menomonie, is in the process of building an 80,000 square-foot building. In a press release, Phillips-Medisize expects to add 100 new jobs at the new facility over the next three to five years.

MENOMONIE (Press Release) – Phillips-Medisize, a global leader in outsource design, development and technology-driven manufacturing, plans to grow significantly in the Menomonie area. The company is in the process of building an 80,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility at its Menomonie campus. This facility is estimated to employ more than 100 people within the next three to five years.

“This facility will add to our manufacturing capacity to produce fully assembled and packaged drug delivery devices,” commented Matt Jennings, CEO and President of Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company. “We are proud of our leading-edge manufacturing campus in Menomonie and remain dedicated to investing in our people and facilities in the area. This is the third expansion to our Menomonie campus this year.”

In anticipation of the new growth in Menomonie, Phillips-Medisize, and its local staffing partner Staff Management | SMX, invite job seekers who want to become part of the future Phillips-Medisize team to apply for current opportunities at the existing Menomonie facilities.

“Staff Management | SMX is looking forward to the completion of Phillips-Medisize’s newest facility so we can continue to connect members of the Menomonie community with work,” said Jonathan Means, President of Staff Management | SMX. "We are continuously impressed with the hard work and dedication of our Phillips-Medisize associates.”

Applications to work at Phillips-Medisize are now being accepted for all shifts. Responsibilities of current and upcoming positions will involve a variety of production, inspection, packaging and press operation duties. To apply in person, applicants should bring two forms of ID to the Dunn County Job Center at 401 Technology Drive in Menomonie and can contact Staff Management | SMX at (715) 232-4789 with any questions. Job seekers can also visit www.apply.smjobs.com and use job code “7K7S” to apply.