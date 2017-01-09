Stayin' Alive: A Tribute to the Bee Gees Ticket Give-Away - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Stayin' Alive: A Tribute to the Bee Gees Ticket Give-Away

Posted:

It's your chance to win four tickets to Stayin' Alive, one night of the Bee Gees.

It's a tribute show to the group that's been captivating audiences for more than five decades!

The show is Friday, January 13 at 7:30pm at the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center State Theatre. 

To enter, just share and 'Like' the post on WQOW's Facebook page.

WQOW will announce the winners on Thursday, January 12 at 6:30am on Daybreak!

