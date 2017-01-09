NOTICE: Difficult travel in the Eau Claire area through Tuesday morning

Travel will be difficult Monday mid-afternoon through Monday night. Roads will be at least partially snow-covered with periods of low visibility. Difficult travel is expected part of Tuesday too.

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - After one to two inches of snow fell Monday afternoon, another round of snow or a wintry mix could make your Tuesday morning commute a little more difficult. Roads may be partially snow-covered with slippery stretches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clark and Taylor Counties from 4 p.m. on Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists said the snow will be caused by a strengthening surface low slowly moving over the north central United States, and a warm front lifting over the Upper Midwest. We may see a brief break from the snow late Monday night, but expect it to redevelop by Tuesday morning and it could be mixed with sleet at times as temperatures warm into the low 30s.

In total, from Monday to Tuesday, accumulations of two to five inches are expected in the Eau Claire area, while three to six inches are possible in northwestern and north central Wisconsin.

As aforementioned, roads will be at least partially snow-covered and slippery through Tuesday morning with periods of low visibility. As always with winter weather, prepare for slow-going travel and delays.

