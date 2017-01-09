Texas policeman suspended 10 days after incident

DALLAS (AP) -- A white Texas police officer has been suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, after an internal investigation of a cellphone video in which he is seen wrestling a black mother and her daughter to the ground and arresting them.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced the discipline at a news conference Monday.

The incident happened last month after Jacqueline Craig complained that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son for littering. In the video viewed millions of times on Facebook, the officer forces Craig and her daughter to the ground. He thrusts a stun gun into Craig's back. Craig and her daughters were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct.

Craig's attorney, who did not immediately return a call for comment, had demanded the officer be fired.