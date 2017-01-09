Eau Claire real estate business hosts forum on condominiums in downtown

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local real estate business hosted a forum Monday night to hear from residents interested in purchasing condos in Downtown Eau Claire.

News 18 reported in late November 2016 when JCap Real Estate demolished the old Huebsch building, located at the corner of Galloway and North Dewey streets, to make way for condominiums. JCap Real Estate told News 18 it plans to build a four to six-story mixed-use building with commercial space on the first floor and upscale condos on top.

The company's forum at The Lakely inside the Oxbow Hotel was completely booked with 60 registered guests. JCap asked those present to review designs for the condos and place green stickers on designs they liked, and red stickers on those they did not want o see on the final product.

"It is a site that we area really excited about," JCap owner Brian Johnson said. "We have conceptual designs tonight, and we have by no means identified exactly what we are going to build, but we are looking for feedback regarding what kind of a design people may want with unit features and amenities."

JCap Real Estate plans to hold future forums, but Johnson said those dates and times still have to be determined.