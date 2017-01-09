Thousands of pigs die in SE Minnesota fire

HARTLAND, Minn. (AP) -- A barn fire has killed thousands of pigs on a farm in southeastern Minnesota.

The Albert Lea Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2iWOvdR) between 7,500 and 8,000 pigs died after the building caught fire and eventually collapsed on Saturday southeast of Hartland.

Geneva Fire Captain Alex Beenken says nine departments responded to the fire that afternoon. When he arrived the nursery barn for feeder pigs was engulfed in flames.

No people were hurt, and fire damage was limited to the barn itself. The cause of the fire has not been released.

Firefighters responded to a call from the same address Sunday after the barn caught fire again.