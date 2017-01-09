Chippewa Falls' Markquart dealerships donate $50K to local organizations

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A local car dealership is putting the season of giving back into drive.

Markquart Motors and Markquart Toyota, located in Chippewa Falls, are giving $50,000 to four local organizations in the Chippewa Valley as part of their "Markquart Gives Back" program. The four organizations that are receiving the funds include: Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Feed My People Food Bank, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic of Eau Claire and the Open Door Clinic of Chippewa Falls.

John Markquart, the owner of Markquart Motors and Markquart Toyota, said they want to give back to the community and help organizations that are helping to serve others.

