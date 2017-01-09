Rep. Sean Duffy hosts town hall in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - With less than two weeks until the new Trump administration takes power, Republican members of congress, like Sean Duffy, are getting ready to work with President-Elect Donald Trump. First, Duffy took time to talk with constituents about the issues they hope he champions in Washington D.C.

Duffy was in Chippewa Falls on Monday hosting his first town hall meeting of the year before heading back to the nation's capitol for the upcoming session.



He spoke with citizens about a number of hot topics, like securing the border, the United States' relationship with Russia and repealing Obamacare.

He said it is important to repeal the plan, despite a new report from the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, that claims it will cost $350 billion to do so. "Obamacare is not working for people," Duffy said. "We're seeing health care costs increase dramatically in the premiums and the deductibles. So, we're trying to figure out a system as we engage with Democrats, and the American people, that's actually going to work to bring healthcare costs down, and provide more access and put people in charge of their healthcare instead of the bureaucrats in Washington."

Duffy said he will work with Congress to establish a new plan, which he hopes includes more transparency, like letting people know the price of medical care before they are treated.