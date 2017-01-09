Xcel Energy explains winter utility policies

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Our weather may be heating up, but the recent cold spell proved to be deadly. Last week, a Milwaukee woman was found dead in her home of apparent hypothermia. Her heat was shut off by We Energies in August 2016 because bills were not being paid.

As many homeowners may know, state law forbids utilities from shutting off power between November 1 and April 15. But, Xcel Energy told News 18 on Monday, that law does not force them to reconnect any homes that had power turned off before November 1 because of missed payments.

Xcel Energy said starting in September, the utility files a plan with the Public Service Commission that outlines the number of customers that have been disconnected and what steps Xcel Energy is taking to help these customers.

Chris Ouellette, a media relations representative with Xcel Energy, said it typically disconnects two-percent of its customers each year, and the company does whatever it can to get those customers back on the grid during the winter months. "We work as hard as we can. We make as many contacts as possible,” Ouellette said. “We actually have people who go to their homes in person and try to contact them, to get some sort of payment, so we can reconnect their services."

Ouellette said currently, there are 18 customers, who are disconnected in the Chippewa Valley service territory, and the company has not been able to contact them. She said Xcel is willing to work with customers who cannot pay their full bills.

Xcel Energy also recommends services like Western Dairyland for anyone in need of heating assistance.