Prevea Health Urgent Care opens in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - You may have noticed there is a new option for healthcare in the Chippewa Valley, but you might not realize it's affiliated with a very familiar name.



Monday was the first day doctors were seeing patients in the urgent care portion of Prevea Health Clinic in Chippewa Falls.



The clinic opened in 2015 for family practice appointments, but until Monday, all urgent care needs were handled across the parking lot at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital. Now, the hospital will no longer offer urgent care.



Prevea Health said the idea is not to take business away from HSHS St. Joseph's, as HSHS and Prevea have partnerships throughout Wisconsin.

Prevea Health Director of Operations for Western Wisconsin, Jennifer Benrud, said the partnership is designed to make access to your doctor easier, since most providers will have normal office hours at the clinic. "It is really important for patients to be able to get in when it is convenient for them, and be able to come in and see a provider at 7:00 at night if they need to," Benrud said. "Especially, being a mother of young kids, I know it is important to be able to get in when my kids are home from school."



Benrud also told News 18 the new location is convenient for patients because it is a familiar location, next to the hospital, yet provides care to people with colds, lacerations and sprains without being admitted to the hospital.