Jim Falls man charged with armed robbery

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A Jim Falls man has been charged with armed robbery after demanding cash from a man he believed was having an affair with his fiance.



Joshua Reedy was charged in Eau Claire County Monday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, Reedy found Facebook messages between his fiance and the man. Reedy then posed as his fiance to lure the victim to the Holiday Gas Station on Birch Street in Eau Claire.



Police say Reedy put on a mask and held the victim at gun point, demanding money and the man's phone. The victim was able to escape and call 911. He told police he recognized Reedy because they worked together at Hutchinson Technology.



In a search of Reedy's car, police discovered a black air soft gun, the bandana used in the robbery, and the victim's cell phone.



Reedy is out on a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 17.