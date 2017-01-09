National Teacher of the Year finalist from Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- One of four national finalists for Teacher of the Year hails from Wisconsin, the first time that's happened since 1967.

Sun Prairie Area School District middle school music teacher and band director Chris Gleason is one of the four finalists. He was announced as Wisconsin's middle school teacher of the year in September and the Council of Chief State School Officers announced Monday that he was a finalist for the 2017 National Teacher of the Year award.

The winner will be announced sometime in the spring.

Gleason was chosen as a finalist from among the 56 teachers of the year from the 50 states and territories.

Gleason teaches at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie and has been a teacher for 19 years.