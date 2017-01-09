COPY-New ABC game show, 'Big Fan', to feature Aaron Rodgers

(WISN) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will square off against some of his biggest fans on a new game show called "Big Fan," based on a Jimmy Kimmel segment.

Fans battle to see who knows the most about a particular celebrity.

Rodgers said he wanted to be on the show because he likes interacting with fans.

"Whether it's a signing, or anytime I'm at the Piggly Wiggly buying groceries, there's a great relationship between Packer players and fans, and I love being out in the community and seeing it and spending time with them," Rodgers said.

The first episode of "Big Fan" -- with Aaron Rodgers -- will air at 9 p.m. Monday on ABC.