AP HS Basketball Polls

Posted:

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
School                                      Record    Points     
  1.  Oshkosh  North  (6)        9-0          86         
  2.  Kimberly  (2)                  8-0          85         
  3.  Stevens  Point  (2)        9-1          84         
  4.  Brookfield  Central      9-0          74         
  5.  Middleton                        9-2          50         
  6.  Madison  Memorial          10-2        45         
  7.  Milwaukee  Vincent        6-3          25         
  8.  Muskego                            9-1          24         
  9.  Oak  Creek                        7-2          22         
10.  Menomonee  Falls            9-3          20         
   Others receiving votes:
   Oshkosh West 9, Beloit Memorial 7, Milwaukee Riverside University 4, Bay Port 3, Mukwonago 3, Racine Park 1, De Pere 1, Eau Claire North 1.

Division 2
School                                            Record    Points     
  1.  Waunakee  (8)                        9-0          97         
  2.  La  Crosse  Central  (1)      7-1          90         
  3.  Beaver  Dam  (1)                    11-0        68         
  4.  Stoughton                              9-0          64         
  5.  Kaukauna                                5-3          59         
  6.  Pius  XI                                  8-2          48         
  (tie)  Pewaukee                          11-1        48         
  8.  Cedarburg                              9-1          36         
  9.  Onalaska                                9-1          14         
10.  Whitnall                                7-2          8           
   Others receiving votes:
   Pulaski 6, Milw. Washington 5, Wausau East 4, Monona Grove 2, Monroe 1.

Division 3
School                                        Record      Points     
  1.  Ripon  (7)                            9-0          95         
  2.  Appleton  Xavier  (2)        10-0        89         
  3.  Lake  Mills  (1)                  10-1-0    80         
  4.  Westby                                  9-0          73         
  5.  Prescott                              8-1          47         
  6.  Waupun                                  7-2          42         
  7.  Columbus                              8-2          40         
  8.  Clintonville                      7-1          28         
  9.  Bloomer                                8-1          26         
10.  Southern  Door                    8-1          19         
   Others receiving votes:
   Martin Luther 9, Edgewood 2.

Division 4
School                                              Record    Points     
  1.  Destiny  (7)                            10-1        95         
  2.  Darlington  (1)                      9-0          87         
  3.  The  Prairie  School  (1)      8-1          75         
  4.  Young  Coggs  Prep                  9-0          69         
  5.  Laconia  (1)                            9-0          65         
  6.  Regis                                        7-2          43         
  7.  Stanley-Boyd                          6-1          33         
  8.  Markesan                                  7-2          32         
  9.  Cochrane-Fountain  City      9-0          26         
10.  Howards  Grove                        7-2          19         
   Others receiving votes:
   Saint Mary's Springs 4, Edgar 1, Pardeeville 1.

Division 5
School                                    Record    Points     
  1.  Barneveld  (10)            8-0          100       
  2.  Shullsburg                    9-0          87         
  3.  Columbus  Catholic      10-0        75         
  4.  Hilbert                          9-0          67         
  5.  McDonell  Central        5-2          58         
  6.  Seneca                            9-0          50         
  7.  Bangor                            7-1          44         
  8.  Alma-Pepin                    7-1          33         
  9.  Gresham  Community      8-2          16         
10.  Almond-Bancroft          7-2          14         
   Others receiving votes:
        Black  Hawk  2,  Assumption  2,  Valley  Christian  1,  Ithaca  1.
 
=============
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
 Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
School                                        Record    Points
  1.  Appleton  North  (5)        10-0        90         
  2.  Milwaukee  King  (1)        12-0        85         
  3.  Mukwonago  (2)                  12-0        75         
  4.  Arrowhead  (1)                  11-2        74         
  5.  Middleton  (1)                  11-0        70         
  6.  Germantown                        12-1        54         
  7.  De  Pere                              10-2        35         
  8.  Madison  East                    8-2          22         
  9.  Hudson                                9-2          20         
10.  Bay  Port                            10-3        15         
   Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 6, Sun Prairie 3, Appleton West 1.

Division 2
School                                              Record    Points
  1.  Beaver  Dam  (10)                    12-0        100       
  2.  West  De  Pere                          10-0        85         
  3.  New  Berlin  Eisenhower        9-2          75         
  4.  Monroe                                      9-1          64         
  5.  New  Berlin  West                    10-1        60         
  6.  Hortonville                            7-2          54         
  7.  Waunakee                                  9-1          37         
  8.  Stoughton                                9-2          36         
  9.  Pewaukee                                  9-3          22         
10.  Plymouth                                  9-2          16         
   Others receiving votes: Ashwaubenon 1.

Division 3
School                                  Record    Points
  1.  Wrightstown  (2)        10-1        88         
  2.  Edgewood  (4)              7-3          85         
  3.  Whitewater  (4)          9-1          83         
  4.  Freedom                        10-1        61         
  5.  Martin  Luther            9-1          60         
  6.  Bloomer                        9-1          53         
  7.  Valders                        11-1        44         
  8.  Richland  Center        9-1          37         
  9.  Kewaunee                      9-2          21         
10.  Waupun                          8-3          17         
   Others receiving votes: Marshall 1.

Division 4
School                                                                              Record    Points
  1.  Aquinas  (7)                                                            10-0        95         
  2.  Lourdes  Academy  (3)                                            8-1          85         
  3.  Laconia                                                                    12-0        84         
  4.  Neillsville                                                            11-0        69         
  5.  Wisconsin  Heights                                                9-0          66         
  6.  Howards  Grove                                                        9-1          43         
  7.  Melrose-Mindoro                                                    11-0        36         
  8.  Kenosha  Saint  Joseph  Catholic  Academy        6-3          25         
  9.  Marathon                                                                  9-2          20         
10.  Mineral  Point                                                        7-3          14         
   Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Ozaukee 1, Dominican 1, Cuba City 1.

Division 5
School                                    Record    Points
  1.  Clayton  (10)                10-0        100       
  2.  McDonell  Central        10-1        83         
  3.  Bangor                            9-1          82         
  4.  Black  Hawk                    10-0        63         
  5.  Newman  Catholic          9-3          50         
  6.  Shullsburg                    7-2          42         
  7.  Flambeau                        6-1          41         
  8.  Riverdale                      8-2          31         
  9.  Tri-County                    11-0        27         
10.  Loyal                              10-3        20         
   Others receiving votes: River Ridge 4, Royall 2, South Shore 2, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Living Word Lutheran 1.
       

