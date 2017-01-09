AP HS Basketball Polls

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Oshkosh North (6) 9-0 86
2. Kimberly (2) 8-0 85
3. Stevens Point (2) 9-1 84
4. Brookfield Central 9-0 74
5. Middleton 9-2 50
6. Madison Memorial 10-2 45
7. Milwaukee Vincent 6-3 25
8. Muskego 9-1 24
9. Oak Creek 7-2 22
10. Menomonee Falls 9-3 20
Others receiving votes:
Oshkosh West 9, Beloit Memorial 7, Milwaukee Riverside University 4, Bay Port 3, Mukwonago 3, Racine Park 1, De Pere 1, Eau Claire North 1.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Waunakee (8) 9-0 97
2. La Crosse Central (1) 7-1 90
3. Beaver Dam (1) 11-0 68
4. Stoughton 9-0 64
5. Kaukauna 5-3 59
6. Pius XI 8-2 48
(tie) Pewaukee 11-1 48
8. Cedarburg 9-1 36
9. Onalaska 9-1 14
10. Whitnall 7-2 8
Others receiving votes:
Pulaski 6, Milw. Washington 5, Wausau East 4, Monona Grove 2, Monroe 1.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Ripon (7) 9-0 95
2. Appleton Xavier (2) 10-0 89
3. Lake Mills (1) 10-1-0 80
4. Westby 9-0 73
5. Prescott 8-1 47
6. Waupun 7-2 42
7. Columbus 8-2 40
8. Clintonville 7-1 28
9. Bloomer 8-1 26
10. Southern Door 8-1 19
Others receiving votes:
Martin Luther 9, Edgewood 2.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Destiny (7) 10-1 95
2. Darlington (1) 9-0 87
3. The Prairie School (1) 8-1 75
4. Young Coggs Prep 9-0 69
5. Laconia (1) 9-0 65
6. Regis 7-2 43
7. Stanley-Boyd 6-1 33
8. Markesan 7-2 32
9. Cochrane-Fountain City 9-0 26
10. Howards Grove 7-2 19
Others receiving votes:
Saint Mary's Springs 4, Edgar 1, Pardeeville 1.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Barneveld (10) 8-0 100
2. Shullsburg 9-0 87
3. Columbus Catholic 10-0 75
4. Hilbert 9-0 67
5. McDonell Central 5-2 58
6. Seneca 9-0 50
7. Bangor 7-1 44
8. Alma-Pepin 7-1 33
9. Gresham Community 8-2 16
10. Almond-Bancroft 7-2 14
Others receiving votes:
Black Hawk 2, Assumption 2, Valley Christian 1, Ithaca 1.
=============
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Appleton North (5) 10-0 90
2. Milwaukee King (1) 12-0 85
3. Mukwonago (2) 12-0 75
4. Arrowhead (1) 11-2 74
5. Middleton (1) 11-0 70
6. Germantown 12-1 54
7. De Pere 10-2 35
8. Madison East 8-2 22
9. Hudson 9-2 20
10. Bay Port 10-3 15
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 6, Sun Prairie 3, Appleton West 1.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Beaver Dam (10) 12-0 100
2. West De Pere 10-0 85
3. New Berlin Eisenhower 9-2 75
4. Monroe 9-1 64
5. New Berlin West 10-1 60
6. Hortonville 7-2 54
7. Waunakee 9-1 37
8. Stoughton 9-2 36
9. Pewaukee 9-3 22
10. Plymouth 9-2 16
Others receiving votes: Ashwaubenon 1.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Wrightstown (2) 10-1 88
2. Edgewood (4) 7-3 85
3. Whitewater (4) 9-1 83
4. Freedom 10-1 61
5. Martin Luther 9-1 60
6. Bloomer 9-1 53
7. Valders 11-1 44
8. Richland Center 9-1 37
9. Kewaunee 9-2 21
10. Waupun 8-3 17
Others receiving votes: Marshall 1.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Aquinas (7) 10-0 95
2. Lourdes Academy (3) 8-1 85
3. Laconia 12-0 84
4. Neillsville 11-0 69
5. Wisconsin Heights 9-0 66
6. Howards Grove 9-1 43
7. Melrose-Mindoro 11-0 36
8. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6-3 25
9. Marathon 9-2 20
10. Mineral Point 7-3 14
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Ozaukee 1, Dominican 1, Cuba City 1.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Clayton (10) 10-0 100
2. McDonell Central 10-1 83
3. Bangor 9-1 82
4. Black Hawk 10-0 63
5. Newman Catholic 9-3 50
6. Shullsburg 7-2 42
7. Flambeau 6-1 41
8. Riverdale 8-2 31
9. Tri-County 11-0 27
10. Loyal 10-3 20
Others receiving votes: River Ridge 4, Royall 2, South Shore 2, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Living Word Lutheran 1.
