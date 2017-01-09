North's Brianna Banks Commits to UW-Stout

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- A big part of Eau Claire North's offense has made her college decision.

Eau Claire North standout Brianna Banks announced via twitter that she is staying local and heading to UW-Stout to play Women's Basketball for the Blue Devils. The Senior Guard is averaging a team high 12 points per game for North this season, and has led the Huskies to a 8-4 overall record.