North's Austin Werdin Commits to UW-River Falls

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- On the boys side, another Eau Claire North standout has made his college decision.
Senior Forward Austin Werdin has officially announced that he will play basketball for UW-River Falls. Werdin leads the Huskies with 15.6 points per game this season, and has led North to a 7-1 start this season. He will join a Falcons team, next year, that is currently ranked 7th in the nation in Division III.
