North's Austin Werdin Commits to UW-River Falls - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

North's Austin Werdin Commits to UW-River Falls

Posted:

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- On the boys side, another Eau Claire North standout has made his college decision.

Senior Forward Austin Werdin has officially announced that he will play basketball for UW-River Falls. Werdin leads the Huskies with 15.6 points per game this season, and has led North to a 7-1 start this season. He will join a Falcons team, next year, that is currently ranked 7th in the nation in Division III.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.