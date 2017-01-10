Eau Claire School Board moves forward with building projects

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Just a few months after Eau Claire voters showed their support for a school referendum, the board is putting it's plans in to action.

On Monday the school board voted unanimously to begin working with the architecture firm HSR Associates, based in La Crosse, in designing the first building improvement projects. The firm is one of seven that submitted bids for the work, which includes creating more secure entrances at thirteen of the district buildings, and beginning renovations and additions to McKinley Charter School.

"[The additions] are going to be updating the security entrances at that building, it's going to take a little bit longer. There's going to be a classroom addition on there, major renovations for window and door replacement, roof replacements, and that takes longer planning. So that'll be designed starting after the summer," said Larry Sommerfeld, Eau Claire School District's Director of Buildings and Grounds.

The district said the door security is expected to take place over the span of three years, starting with three school this summer including Memorial High School and North High School. The remaining buildings will be spread out during the following two summers.

Construction for McKinley Charter School is expected to take place in the spring of 2018. None of the projects are expected to interfere with scheduled school days.

On Monday the board also discussed school start times. At the last meeting the board talked about different options to help students get more sleep, like pushing back every school by thirty minutes or switching the high schools with the elementary and middle schools. Those options were voted down Monday, and the board decided to keep all start times the same. Some members did express an interest in continuing the conversation to try and come up with better solutions.