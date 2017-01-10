Chippewa Falls' Zach Gilles Signs with Express

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- After a successful season last year, the Eau Claire Express are reloading for this coming summer, and they've picked up a local talent this afternoon.

Chippewa Falls' Zach Gilles officially signed with Eau Claire this afternoon. The Central Michigan commit will look to add more speed to the bases after recording 31 steals in his Senior High School season. Also of note, Ben Mezzenga will also return to the lineup after leading the team in batting average last year. For the full team release, click on the link under "More Information."