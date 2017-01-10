Town of Beloit man remains missing nearly a week after disappearance

Town of Beloit (WKOW) -- A man from the Town of Beloit is still missing nearly a week after authorities put out a Silver Alert.

84-year-old Stuart Austin was last seen at a business off Milwaukee Street in Madison before he disappeared on January 3rd.

Duane Rogers of Dewey's Towing and East Side Mobil in Beloit says he was one of the last people who saw Austin before he went missing since he would use his full-service pump almost daily.

"It was like clockwork, he'd always be here at like nine to ten in the morning, get his gas, do a little conversation with me and leave," said Rogers, who heard Austin was leaving for Madison that Tuesday morning. "It's been a long time, it's been a whole week now, the weather's cold."

As snow begins to fall across Southern Wisconsin, Rogers worries it'll now be even harder to find Austin's "off white" 2013 Lincoln MKS.

"I can't believe he's not making any contact cause he did that same routine, day after day," Rogers said, hoping Austin pulls up to the pump once again. "I just hope they find him, it would be nice to have him around, he's just a nice guy, a really nice guy."

The Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 news they've called off their air search for Austin until further notice.

The family is asking anyone to keep their eyes out for Austin or his white vehicle when traveling across the state.

Officials from the Town of Beloit Police Department strongly encourages the public to call and leave tips at 608-757-7911.

For anyone who sees him is urged to call 9-1-1 or 608-757-2244, immediately.

According to his family, Austin has been diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer's Disease.