Snow-covered and slippery roads in Eau Claire area

Two rounds of snow are expected between today and tomorrow. The second round could bring another half to 2 inches of snow tomorrow.

Travel will be difficult in the region because of the snow. In some places, it could be deemed dangerous.

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and most of Wisconsin today, gradually winding down in the late afternoon. Travel will be difficult with many roads completely snow-covered and slippery, and periods of lower visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 PM for all of west central Wisconsin, including the cities of Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Menomonie.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say a strengthening surface low will move over the Great Lakes region today, producing widespread snow and a wintry mix in the Upper Midwest. While most of the precipitation in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin will fall as snow, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will fall on the southern third of Wisconsin. The heaviest snow will fall in the late morning and early afternoon, then gradually taper off in the late afternoon. By 6 PM, most of the snow will be east and north of the Eau Claire area.

Today's snow totals will range from 1 to 4 inches in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin. Because the air will be warmer, the snow's consistency will be "heavier" with more moisture. Some roads could be more icy than usual. After a break tonight, more snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and the Upper Midwest on Wednesday with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Wednesday's snow will be easier to shovel because the air will be colder, so there will not be as much moisture in the snow. Still, travel will be impacted with roads at least partially snow-covered and slippery.

