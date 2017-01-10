Eau Claire police arrest man suspected in Hope Gospel Mission burglary

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hope Gospel Mission is asking for your help identifying two suspects in two recent burglaries.
They say that two people, possibly men, broke into the Hope Gospel Mission Bargain Center on Moholt Drive in Eau Claire. Once on Thursday, January 5, and again on Saturday, January 7. Both times between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Rob Gerber, from Hope Gospel Mission, says various items were stolen from various departments.
If you have any information regarding these burglaries, you're asked to contact Eau Claire Police, at (715)-839-4972.
