Eau Claire announces plowing/parking schedule for Tuesday night-Saturday

Eau Claire officials have announced that a full residential snow plow operation will go into effect after midnight tonight, and remain in effect till midnight Friday:

Alternate Side Parking is in effect due to a full residential snow plow beginning at 12:01 a.m. on January 11, 2017 and ending on Saturday, January 14, 2017 @ 5:00 p.m.

On odd-numbered days, vehicles shall only be parked, stopped or left standing on that side of the street having odd-numbered addresses.

On even-numbered days, vehicles shall only be parked, stopped or left standing on the side of the street having even-numbered addresses.

These provisions shall only be in effect between midnight and 5:00 p.m.