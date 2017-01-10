Eau Claire announces plowing/parking schedule for Tuesday night- - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire announces plowing/parking schedule for Tuesday night-Saturday

Posted:
Eau Claire
Eau Claire officials have announced that a full residential snow plow operation will go into effect after midnight tonight, and remain in effect till midnight Friday:

Alternate Side Parking is in effect due to a full residential snow plow beginning at 12:01 a.m. on January 11, 2017 and ending on Saturday, January 14, 2017 @ 5:00 p.m.

  • On odd-numbered days, vehicles shall only be parked, stopped or left standing on that side of the street having odd-numbered addresses.
  • On even-numbered days, vehicles shall only be parked, stopped or left standing on the side of the street having even-numbered addresses.
  • These provisions shall only be in effect between midnight and 5:00 p.m.
  • These provisions shall not supersede more restrictive parking regulations in effect in the city.
