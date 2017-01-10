Gov. Walker focuses on workforce, education in State of State address

Madison (WQOW) -- Governor Scott Walker (R-WI) says developing Wisconsin's workforce is his top priority in 2017.



The topic dominated a good portion of his State of State address Tuesday afternoon in Madison.



"We are working, and winning, for Wisconsin," says Gov. Walker.



He repeated that line a number of times as he touted the state's drop in unemployment and rise in the percentage of people with jobs. Gov. Walker also laid out his plan to educate the next generation of Wisconsin workers.



"Our budget will include a significant increase for public schools. We will also help rural schools that have unique challenges such as transportation costs, broadband access, and declining enrollment," says Gov. Walker.



Gov. Walker also made a major announcement about the U.W. System, which has seen an in-state tuition freeze since 2013. Tuesday, he says U.W. students will see their tuition go down in the next budget.



However, the UW Board of Regents state its intent to raise tuition by the rate of inflation for the 2018-2019 school year. This could put the UW System in another battle with the legislature this spring.



