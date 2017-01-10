City crews battle road conditions with thousands of tons of salt per year

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The first major snow event of 2017 dumped 6.1 inches of snow, which covered highways and city streets.



Steve Thompson with the city of Eau Claire said removing the snow is only part of the process. Once the snow is gone, making sure roads are not slippery becomes the number one priority.



He said he expects crews to use 300 to 400 tons of salt during this storm alone.



Thompson said on average, they will use 3,000 to 4,000 tons of salt during the winter season, which he expects to be the case again this year.



The city pays 76 dollars per ton of salt, which is hauled in from the southern part of the state. The sand comes from local pits, and both keep you safe on the roads.



"It is important to have the salt out there to get the ice routes back to bare pavement when the storm is over," Thompson said. "Sand on the residential roads is important because we want to make sure that people can stop and people can get going, but also that emergency vehicles can get to people if they need to."



Thompson said they have 300 tons of salt stored right now, with the ability to increase that amount to 1200 tons at any time.



The city reminds the public that it is your responsibility to keep sidewalks outside your property free of snow and ice. The city has sand available for free to Eau Claire residents. The sand is available across from the Central Maintenance Facility at 910 Forrest Street. More information can be found

