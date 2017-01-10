Chippewa and Clark Counties receive grant for flood relief

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Chippewa and Clark County Housing Authorities were awarded a $398,544 grant from the state to help local residents who had flood damage from September storms.

The two counties collaborated to apply for the grant. Chippewa County had 14 residents apply for financial relief. Clark County had 24. The grant money can be used to help homeowners make repairs, or it can reimburse homeowners if they have receipts or other documentation from making repairs. The counties said they are now going through a grant verification process and will continue working with the applicants who may qualify.