HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals reduce staff

Eau Claire (WQOW) - HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals expected to reduce less than 25 positions after reviewing the system's expense model.

Julie Manas, president and CEO HSHS Division Western Wisconsin, said the reduction is to address labor costs. Manas said there has been a shift in the way people use health care services, and high-deductible health plans are causing many people to postpone care. She also said improvements in technology have allowed for more outpatient procedures.

"These are never easy decisions," Manas said "We are committed to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. We have watched the industry change over the past few years and feel that a continued rebalancing of the workforce is necessary so that we may provide the communities we serve with high-quality, Franciscan health care today and into the future."

The health system will also not replace some positions where workers ended employment by choice. News 18 is still waiting to hear how many total positions are being eliminated.