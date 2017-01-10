Charitable Bowls of Chili Served

It's a great day to curl up with some comfort food. Charitable bowls of chili was served up at Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy held its 9th annual chili cook-off to raise money for the United Way. Corn bread and sour cream were readily available as nine teams put forth mouth-watering medleys.

"The teams can make any kind they want. So sometimes there's the white chicken chili or the standard kind or the beefy kind, and all kind of different ones. But the main thing is there some shoot and holler so those are tested for the hotness." says Julie Thoney, manager of community services at Xcel Energy.

Local celebrity judges were on hand to choose the winner. Today's event helped raise about six hundred dollars for United Way.