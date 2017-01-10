Assistant principal charged with burglary in opioids case

WESTFIELD (WKOW) -- An assistant principal at a school in Marquette County is charged with felony burglary, in a case authorities say involves the theft of prescription narcotics.



44-year old Samuel Rugg is on administrative leave from Westfield Area High School, where he is also athletic director. School Board members Tuesday are scheduled to consider Rugg's proposed resignation.

A criminal complaint states Rugg went into the unoccupied home of an acquaintance in September, and took a prescription bottle of Hydrocodone.



"Sam said he knew it was wrong and it hurts him and he is very embarrassed about the situation," the criminal states about an interview of Rugg by a Marquette County Sheriff's investigator.



The complaint also says Rugg was taking prescribed, narcotic drugs, including OxyContin, after shoulder surgery.



A Waushara County Sheriff's official says there was a report last year of Rugg entering another unoccupied home. The official says nothing was found missing, and the homeowners declined to press a trespassing charge.

Westfield School District administrator John Eyerly declines comment on Rugg's brush with the law last year, or the current charges, citing an ongoing investigation. The district's attorney, Michael Julka has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News. District officials have released no information on Rugg's career with the district, but publicly-available school materials indicate Rugg has been on staff with the high school for at least a decade.



Rugg has also yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.



Rugg is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Jan. 23. Adams County's district attorney is handling the case as a special prosecutor.



