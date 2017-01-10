Eau Claire looks at potential street improvement projects

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The city of Eau Claire is beginning to pave the way for new ways to improve city streets. On Tuesday Eau Claire City Council took part in a work session to discuss the potential projects.

When the city council gave the green light to the 2017 budget, it granted about $14 million for these kinds of improvements. Over thirty different street improvement projects were presented to council members, showing places where a lot of orange cones could be spotted later this year.

Some of these projects look at adding more sidewalks and increasing pedestrian safety. One example is creating a sidewalk on Golf Road that connects Oakwood Mall to the other side of Highway 53 going towards Target and Menards.

Another project up for consideration would be to create a walking path connecting the Chippewa River foot bridge through the Cannery District over to Madison Street.

"The trial connection through the future Cannery District, as that develops, we want to get the trail in next year. What we're hoping is, with the city making an investment in that area and making the first steps to improve it, that would show our level of commitment and development would follow," said Eau Claire City Engineer Dave Solberg.

Some of the other improvements include:

Short Street from Highway 37 going over the Chippewa River

London Road from Damon Street going north

11th Street from Cameron Street to Vine Street

N. Frontage Road and Craig Road surrounding Marshfield Clinic

Hamilton Avenue from Highway 37 to Craig Road

Tuesday's meeting was just a starting point, all projects will have to go before city council for approval. The city hopes to have that done in February and March. Following approval, work on some of these projects could begin as early as May.