UPDATE: More snow and difficult travel today, highest totals north of Eau Claire

Projected snow totals for January 11th (including the 1" of snow after midnight). Four day totals from January 8th-11th will range from 8 to 12 inches.

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin this morning. Travel will be difficult with some roads becoming completely snow-covered at times and periods of lower visibility.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until 12 PM today.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say a cold front will slowly drop through the Upper Midwest today, producing widespread snow. Most of the snow will be light, falling during the morning and early afternoon.

Expect totals of 1 to 4 inches in west central Wisconsin with isolated higher amounts. The latest radar trends suggest the highest totals will be north of Eau Claire, near and north of highway 64. Four day snow totals will span from 8 to 12 inches in west central Wisconsin.

For the latest weather information, click HERE.

For the latest radar, click HERE.

For the latest closings and delays, click HERE.

For the latest road conditions and views from DOT cams in the region, click HERE.

Stay tuned to WQOW News 18 on air, online, and through the WQOW weather app for the latest weather information!