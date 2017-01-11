Wisconsin lottery winner sentenced for stalking - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin lottery winner sentenced for stalking

Marinette, WI (AP) -

A Wisconsin man who became an instant millionaire with a winning lottery ticket has been sentenced for stalking and other charges related to his obsession with a woman who rejected his advances.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Douglas P. Miron, 50, was sentenced on Tuesday to a year in jail with work-release privileges, starting in April. He'll also have to pay $55,000 in fines and serve four years of probation.

Miron won a $31.4 million Powerball jackpot in 2009. The charges against him grew out of his alleged obsession with a teenage girl he hired to clean the house he bought with his prize money.

Assistant Attorney General Christopher Liegel says he believes the defendant's wealth motivated him to engage in out-of-control behavior.

Miron's attorney, Gregory Petit, says the lottery win didn't influence Miron's actions.

